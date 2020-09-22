POCATELLO — The Idaho State University College of Business dean Shane Hunt will host the college’s first monthly Bengal Business Radio Show on KSIU-FM Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
The 30-minute segment will feature College of Business alumnus Donald Zebe from Colliers International. Zebe will discuss his career as well as the impact COVID-19 has had on commercial real estate. Thursday’s second guest will be Alex Bolinger, management professor at ISU. Bolinger will talk about his management research, his new book and the student project that led to his class being featured in a PBS documentary.
The show can be heard on KISU-FM 91.1 in the Pocatello area, 91.3 in the Idaho Falls area or at 88.1 in the Upper Valley. The audio recording will also be available on kisu.org/programs/bengal-business.
The Bengal Business Radio Show will air on the last Thursday of every month at 7:30 p.m., highlighting the impact of ISU College of Business faculty and alumni while exploring a variety of business topics. Each episode will feature a College of Business graduate and faculty member.