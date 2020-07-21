New radio show highlights the best of the college
POCATELLO — Shane Hunt, the dean of Idaho State University College of Business, will host a new radio segment on KISU-FM highlighting the College of Business alumni and faculty starting in September.
The 30-minute show will air once a month on the KISU radio network and be available in podcast format through multiple platforms and on ISU’s website. The show will be split up into two 15-minute segments, with the first segment featuring a faculty member and the second featuring an alumni.
“I am thrilled that the new Bengal Business Radio Show will be able to highlight the incredible work and impact of our ISU College of Business faculty and alumni,” Hunt said. “I think listeners will really enjoy hearing from executives and professors who bring their insights and perspective to a range of current business topics across industries."
KISU-FM’s signal is located at 91.1 in the Pocatello area, 91.3 in Idaho Falls and at 88.1 in the Upper Valley.