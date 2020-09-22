POCATELLO — The Idaho State University College of Business has announced a new Graduate Association of Business Students Executive Speaker Series to be launched on Oct. 8, featuring the series’ first speaker, College of Business alumnus Roger Akers.
Akers’ presentation will be given to a Master of Business Administration class at 6 p.m. and available over Zoom to students and alumni. The Zoom link is available at isu.edu/cob.
Akers has more than three decades of experience working in technology. In 1998 he co-founded Akers Capital LLC and a few years later raised the Pac West Technology Fund in 2000. Akers and his associates continue to invest in, mentor and matriculate emerging technology companies today. As a former executive in information technology services, he oversaw the development and delivery of major software systems in more than 80 client environments.
Akers has also sat on a variety of private sector boards throughout the United States and internationally. He is currently an advisory principal for the international investment bank Gramercy Partners where he helps with various projects that have created partnerships for companies in Asia and the United States.
“The GABS Executive Speaker Series is a great new opportunity to connect our students with networking and mentorship opportunities,” said Kristine McCarty, GABS advisor and the college’s director of graduate studies. “We could not be more grateful to Roger for his help on kicking off this great series.”
In addition to the presentation, a small group of graduate students in the GABS organization will meet one-on-one with Akers and future speakers for a chance to ask questions and network.