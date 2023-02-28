ISU Concert Choir

The ISU Choirs Mid-Winter Concert is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho State University

POCATELLO — The Department of Music at Idaho State University will present the ISU Choirs Mid-Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.

Dr. Scott Anderson, ISU Director of Choral Activities, says, “We are very excited that the Camerata Singers will join the ISU Chamber Choir and ISU Concert Choir for an evening of singing. A wide variety of choral pieces will be performed, which will offer something for everyone! Jensen Hall’s wonderful acoustics will help to present the unique sonic aspects of each piece in our program.”

