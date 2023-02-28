POCATELLO — The Department of Music at Idaho State University will present the ISU Choirs Mid-Winter Concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Jensen Grand Concert Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center.
Dr. Scott Anderson, ISU Director of Choral Activities, says, “We are very excited that the Camerata Singers will join the ISU Chamber Choir and ISU Concert Choir for an evening of singing. A wide variety of choral pieces will be performed, which will offer something for everyone! Jensen Hall’s wonderful acoustics will help to present the unique sonic aspects of each piece in our program.”
The concert will begin with the ISU Chamber Choir performing English Renaissance composer Peter Philips’ double choir motet, “Ecce vicit Leo.” Philips sets the same text in Latin that G. F. Handel used for “Worthy is the Lamb” from “Messiah.” The Chamber Choir will continue with “Kyrie” from Missa Sancti Hieronymi, written by Johann Michael Haydn, British composer Will Todd’s setting of “Fire of Love” and will finish their program with Federico Garcia Lorca’s poem “With a Lily in Your Hand” set by American composer, Eric Whitacre. Pianist Gabriel Lowman will be featured in performance of the Haydn and Todd pieces, and also sings tenor in the Chamber Choir.
Johann Sebastian Bach’s “Erschallet, ihr Lieder,” the opening movement from his Cantata BWV, will be the first piece performed by the 48-voice ISU Concert Choir. The Choir will continue with another of J.S. Bach’s pieces, the haunting “Komm süsser Tod,” reimagined and set by Rhonda Sandberg and Edwin London. American composer Janika Vandervelde’s unique setting of text by Hildegard von Bingen will feature pianist Jack DeTombe, as well as “Ain’t No Grave Can Hold My Body Down” arranged by Paul Caldwell and Sean Ivory. The spiritual features the use of American Sign Language, the primary language of many North Americans who are deaf and hard of hearing.
Pocatello’s Camerata Singers will be joined by the ISU Concert Choir in performing “Ave Maria,” a motet for double choir by German composer Franz Biebl. Camerata Singers will also perform a set of three “North Country Folk Songs” by English composer Philip Wilby and “Al Shlosha d’varim” (in Hebrew) by Allan E. Naplan. The Hebrew piece is a beautiful setting of “The world is sustained by three things: by truth, by justice, and by peace.” Camerata Singers pianist Adonna Drake will be joined by Jack DeTombe for the combined choirs performance of Mack Wilberg’s arrangement of “El Vito!”
Admission prices for the March 3 performance are $8 for adults, $5 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college Students (6 to 18 years old) and free for local pre-college and ISU students with local valid school IDs. Tickets are available online www.isu.edu/tickets or by visiting or calling the Stephens Center Box Office at 208-232-3595.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.