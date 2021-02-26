POCATELLO — The Choirs of Idaho State University will present "ISU Choirs Mid-Winter Concert" on March 5 at 7:30 p.m. livestreamed from Jensen Grand Concert Hall. Scott Anderson, ISU director of choral activities, will conduct the Chamber Choir and Concert Choir, and pianist Natalia Lauk will play for both groups in the presentation of a wide variety of choral styles and genres.
The 24 voice ISU Chamber Choir will perform "O Praise the Lord with One Consent" by George Friderick Handel, from his Chandos Anthem No. 9; the haunting a cappella "Darthulas Grabesgesang" and quartet "Warum" by Johannes Brahms; and the Latvian folksong "Es gulu, gulu" by Arjis Skepasts, featuring Michaila Mitchell, mezzo-soprano. Pianist Natalia Lauk will be featured in the Handel and Brahms ("Warum") pieces.
Anderson will lead the 43 voice ISU Concert Choir in a presentation of "All that Hath Life & Breath" by Rene Clausen, featuring soprano Miren Gabiola. Natalia Lauk, piano, and Hyeri Choi, violin, will join the singers in performing Eric Whitacre's "Five Hebrew Love Songs"; soprano Crystal Lovato will be featured in the fourth Love Song. The Concert Choir will end the concert by singing the classic Hall Johnson spiritual, "Ain't Got Time to Die" with soloists.
The performance will be livestreamed and can be viewed by using the following link, https://youtu.be/kc_0nRPTU-Y.