Dr. Scott Anderson, director of choral activities at Idaho State University, will lead the 18-voice ISU Chamber Choir in a program of holiday music at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the beautiful acoustics of Jensen Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center on ISU’s campus. The Chamber Choir will be joined by special guests, the Select Choir from the ISU Children's Chorus, under the direction of Sarah Davids.
Each choir will present arrangements of Christmas carols, seasonal favorites and new arrangements of choral music appropriate for the Holidays. The ISU Children's Chorus Select Choir will perform "Gloria! Angels we Have Heard on High," "Sing a Song of Merry Christmas," "O Come, O Come, Emmanuel," "Ring Silver Bells" and "It's the Holiday Season." Director Sarah Davids is joined by Julie Taylor, pianist, in leading the advanced singers from the ISU Children's Chorus.
The ISU Chamber Choir will perform "Estampie Natalis" by Vaclav Nelhybel, "Quem vidistis pastores dicite" by Francis Poulenc, the Haitian Creole arrangement of "Noél Ayisyen" by Emile Desemours, and Michael Engelhardt's arrangement of "Gaudete!" featuring student percussionists from the ISU Department of Music. Senior music education major Brian Ricks will conduct his original choral composition, "You are not forgotten," and ISU graduate Gabriel Lowman will be featured playing Daniel Elder's piece, "Lullaby."
Admission prices for the Thursday concert are $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, and $4 for pre-college students. ISU students are admitted free of charge with Bengal ID.
