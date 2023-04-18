isu spring choir

The ISU Chamber Choir singing together. 

 Photo courtesy of ISU

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Chamber Choir will present a spring concert on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Jensen Grand Concert Hall.

Scott Anderson, director of choral activities, said, "The Chamber Choir program will feature very diverse musical styles with selections representing the late Renaissance to the 21st century."

