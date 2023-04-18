POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Chamber Choir will present a spring concert on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Jensen Grand Concert Hall.
Scott Anderson, director of choral activities, said, "The Chamber Choir program will feature very diverse musical styles with selections representing the late Renaissance to the 21st century."
The concert will be the final on-campus performance for any of the ISU Choirs for the spring semester.
The 21-voice ISU Chamber Choir will present "Veni, Sancte Spiritus" by Zanaida Robles, a contemporary setting of the medieval "Golden Sequence," featuring pianist Gabriel Lowman. The choir will then perform Claudio Monteverdi's setting of "Si ch'io vorrei morire" from his Fourth Book of Madrigals, and "Tafellied" by Johannes Brahms, also featuring pianist Lowman. Brett Friedman, a senior music major, will conduct "The Parting Glass," an Irish folk song arranged by Carl Crossin. The program will conclude with a rousing arrangement of "Balleilakka," sung in the southern Indian language of Tamil. Balleilakka is a song from the Tamil film, "Sivaji," which means "The Boss."
Admission for the concert is $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college students, free for local pre-college students with valid school ID and free for ISU students with valid Bengal ID.
