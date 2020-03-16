POCATELLO — Following guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and in close collaboration with the district health department regarding COVID-19, Idaho State University has announced the cancellation or postponement of a number of upcoming large-scale events planned over the next four weeks. Please note that some of these events will be rescheduled later in the year.
— Elementary STEM Night: Wednesday, Holt Arena.
— Tech expo: Thursday, Holt Arena.
— Link Up: Thursday, Stephens Performing Arts Center.
— Chrome in the Dome Car Show: Friday and Saturday, Holt Arena.
— "Spinning Tales of Peter Pan and Cinderella on Ice" (postponed until a later date): March 24, Stephens Performing Arts Center.
— Spring fair: March 26-28, Holt Arena.
— Monster truck show (postponed until a later date): April 4, Holt Arena.
— Nathan Pacheco (performance moved to Aug. 20): April 3, Stephens Performing Arts Center.
— Native American Student Council Pow Wow (postponed until a later date): April 10 and 11, Reed Gymnasium.
The Idaho Museum of Natural History also announced that, as a precaution, they will close to the public, effective March 16, and reopen March 30. All museum-related events and activities planned during that time have been canceled.
The university’s leadership team continues to meet daily to monitor and discuss other events that may need to be postponed, amended or canceled. Patrons of ticketed events will receive a full refund. For more information or to request a refund, please call 208-282-FANS or visit the ISU box office.
The university will postpone or cancel mass gatherings and public events in any of the following situations:
— The event will draw audiences or participants from communities, states or countries with confirmed community spread of COVID-19 disease.
— The event will be held indoors and bring together more than 250 individuals where social distancing of 6 feet or more is unlikely or not possible.
— The event’s primary audience includes or may expose high-risk populations, including adults over the age of 60 years and/or people with underlying chronic medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, regardless of the number of attendees.