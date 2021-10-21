"The Green Knight" plays Friday through Sunday at the Bengal Theater, with shows at 7 p.m. Friday, along with Saturday and Sunday shows at 4:30 and 7 p.m. An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, "The Green Knight" tells the story of Sir Gawain, King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com.
Idaho State University volleyball is at Reed Gym this Saturday, taking on the University of Idaho at 1 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and senior citizens, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID.
The ISU Choral Invitational Fall Concert is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Tickets run $8 for adults, $6 for ISU staff, $4 for pre-college age children and free for ISU students with a Bengal ID. For tickets and more information, call 208-282-3595.
"Space Jam 2" is the movie Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Your favorite Looney Toons cartoon characters, Bugs, Porky and friends, join Lebron James in this story about a basketball legend who falls into an animated world to try to save his son. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children under age 12, and free for ISU students.
ISU's annual Bootacular event is Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union Ballroom, featuring treats, frights and much, much more for the family. This Halloween carnival is set up by student clubs for families to enjoy fun games and activities while dressed up for the Halloween season. The theme this year is witches and wizards.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related events included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
