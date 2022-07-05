Breakout hit "Everything, Everywhere, All at Once" is the movie this Wednesday night at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater at the ISU Pond Student Union. Admission is $1 for ISU Summer movies. When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance. New York Magazine writes, "'Everything Everywhere All at Once' may be a kaleidoscopic fantasy battle across space, time, genres, and emotions, but it’s an incredibly moving family drama, first and foremost." For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/everything.
The Williams are the performers for ISU's Concert on the Quad this Thursday night at 6 p.m. This local rock band from Idaho breathes new life into classic rock songs and are in the process of writing their first EP. Come join them for an evening of high energy and great music. All are welcome to attend.
Oscar Nominated, "The Worst Person in the World" plays July 13, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. In this Best Foreign Picture nominee, a young woman battles indecisiveness as she traverses the troubled waters of her love life and struggles to find her path in life. ABC News writes, "Joachim Triers scintillating Oscar contender from Norway, led by a captivating star in Renate Reinsve, sets a new gold standard for romantic comedy just before it sneaks up and hits you like a shot in the heart." Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/worst.
The Idaho Museum of Natural History is hosting its annual summer camp for 3rd through 6th graders from July 12 to July 14 at the museum in the building adjacent to the Pond Student Union. Idaho was once covered with thriving oceans, and our link to the Pacific Ocean remains key for both humans and our environment today. From fossil sea life dating back over 200 million years, to modern ocean organisms, students will get to examine what goes on beneath the waves and explore how oceans still shape lives in Idaho today, from tourism to shipping, to salmon. The cost is $55 for the three day camp or the price is discounted with a museum membership. For more information and to register, go online to www.isu.edu/imnh, or email imnh@isu.edu, or call 208-282-3168.
Enjoy some summer sci-fi with "After Yang" playing July 20, at 5 and 7:30 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. When his young daughter's beloved companion -- an android named Yang -- malfunctions, Jake searches for a way to repair it. In the process, Jake discovers the life that has been passing in front of him as he reconnects with his wife and daughter. The Atlantic calls it, "Impressive science fiction, concerned with the genre’s most important question: As technology spreads wider and deeper into our lives, what does it mean to be human? Admission is $1. For trailer and more information, go to www.isucinema.com/afteryang.
Montana Shakespeare in the Park returns to Idaho State University on July 21 and July 23 for showings on the ISU Quad of "Twelfth Night" and "King Lear" respectively, at 6:30 p.m. both nights. Bring a chair or blanket and cozy up for these evenings of outdoor theatre at no charge. All are welcome to attend.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related information posted in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
