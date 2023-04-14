POCATELLO — The Bengal Triathlon is scheduled to be held Saturday at Idaho State University Reed Gym (on Cadet Field) 1291 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Pocatello. The first biker begins at 9:30 a.m.

ISU's Department of Human Performance and Sport Studies students are proud to host the 16th annual Bengal Triathlon and Duathlon. This year’s event will bring together over 300 participants nationwide and is one of the largest triathlons in Idaho.

