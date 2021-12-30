Idaho State University begins classes the week of Jan. 9, and with that comes the spring semester movie program presented by the Bengal Theater in the Pond Student Union. The 300 plus seat movie theater plans to be open seven days a week, with movies every night at 7 p.m., along with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 4 p.m. The Pocatello Film Society also joins with the Bengal Theater to have independent and award-winning movies shown on Sundays throughout the semester.
Unless otherwise noted, prices are $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children aged under 12, and free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. All are welcome to attend. Subtitles for the hearing impaired are generally available on Tuesdays and at the early show on Sundays. At this time, face coverings are still required in all ISU buildings and at events on campus.
Taking a look at the upcoming Bengal Theater movie schedule highlights, the semester will open up with Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin starring in "Stillwater" on Jan. 9, at 4 and 7 p.m. When his daughter is accused and convicted of murder, a father travels from Oklahoma to France to search for the real killer and must acclimate to the less than forgiving culture he faces, while meeting new friends along the way. ABC News writes, "Matt Damon gives an indelible, implosive performance in a deeply personal human drama disguised as a crime thriller."
The James Bond saga continues with "No Time to Die," playing Jan. 10-12 at 7 p.m. A mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain who's armed with a dangerous new technology.
Kristen Stewart stars as Lady Diana in "Spencer" showing Jan. 16 at 4 and 7 p.m. Lady Diana struggles to survive the rigors and rules of royal life, but with each passing day, she's less sure that she can manage the expectations of public life and longs for freedom.
"Dune" plays Jan. 20-22 at 7 p.m. Frank Herbert's classic novel comes to life on the big screen as Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya star in the story about dueling clans who seek control of a planet's precious resources, but the natives and a young man with a mysterious destiny will put up a fight.
Matt Damon, Adam Driver and Jodie Comer star in the "The Last Duel" showing Jan. 23 at 4 and 7 p.m. Based on the true story of France's last trial by combat in the Middle Ages, knight Jean de Carrouges challenges his former friend Jacques Le Gris to a duel after Jean's wife Marguerite accuses Le Gris of taking advantage of her.
And "King Richard" plays Jan. 30-Feb. 1 at 7 p.m., with a Sunday matinee at 4 p.m., starring Will Smith in this story about tennis greats Serena and Venus Williams and their unforgettable father whose tenacious dedication and protection of their careers opened doors to their success on and off the court.
Also look for "The Eternals," "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," "Encanto" and many more in the months to come. For more on these and other movies at ISU, go to www.isucinema.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.