Bob Devine

Another school year begins and with that, Idaho State University campus activities get underway. One prominent activity the university provides is films at the 300-seat Bengal Theater inside the Pond Student Union on the 8th Avenue side. The theater has digital projection, surround sound and newer seats, and provides the usual concessions during shows at minimal cost, including popcorn, sodas, candies and more.

The Pocatello Film Society and the Bengal Theater cooperate to provide movies throughout the school year to both the campus community and the general public, with film society movies on Sundays and campus-sponsored shows the rest of the time.

