Another school year begins and with that, Idaho State University campus activities get underway. One prominent activity the university provides is films at the 300-seat Bengal Theater inside the Pond Student Union on the 8th Avenue side. The theater has digital projection, surround sound and newer seats, and provides the usual concessions during shows at minimal cost, including popcorn, sodas, candies and more.
The Pocatello Film Society and the Bengal Theater cooperate to provide movies throughout the school year to both the campus community and the general public, with film society movies on Sundays and campus-sponsored shows the rest of the time.
The Bengal Theater reopens Sunday with "The Batman" showing at 3:30 and 7 p.m. in the Pond Student Union. Young Bruce Wayne ventures into Gotham City's underworld with vengeance on his mind years after losing his family. When a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues, and the perpetrator's plans become clear, he must forge new alliances, unmask the culprit and replace his thirst for vengeance with justice. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/batman.
"Mr. Malcolm's List" plays Aug. 28 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. In this British award winner, when a young lady is dismissed by Mr. Malcolm, who has a list of requirements for his future wife, she conspires to bring a childhood friend to town to turn the tables on him. Variety magazine writes, "The actors are marvelous — tart, stylish, and emotionally vibrant." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/malcolm.
"Happening" plays Sept. 11 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Anne, a young and talented student, gets pregnant in a time when her options are limited. As her final exams approach and her social life begins to fade, Anne is forced to confront the shame and pain of an abortion, even if she must risk prison to do so. Rolling Stone magazine writes, "It’s the type of movie that deserves praise and your undivided attention," while NPR adds, "It feels like it was made for this moment. ... Eerily prescient." Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. In French with English subtitles. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/happening.
"Where the Crawdads Sing" plays Sept. 16-18, at 7 p.m., with weekend matinees at 4 p.m., in the Bengal Theater. Abandoned as a girl, Kya raised herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. Isolated from much of her community, she still finds friends and those who help her. At different times, two young men befriend and develop relationships with Kya, but when one of them is found dead, the story revolves around the circumstances that led to her being the prime suspect. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/crawdads.
"The Duke" plays Sept. 25 at 4 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Based on a true story, a 60-year-old taxi driver steals Goya's portrait of the Duke of Wellington from the National Gallery in London. He sends ransom notes saying that he will return the painting if the government contributes to charity and helping the elderly. Jim Broadbent and Helen Mirren star. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more info, go to www.isucinema.com/duke.
For more on these and other ISU movies coming to the Bengal Theater, go to www.isucinema.com.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus-related information included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.