POCATELLO — As Idaho State University's fall semester begins this next week, the Pond Student Union is preparing to open the doors of the Bengal Theater on Aug. 21, with the movie "Jumanji 2: The Next Level." But while it will be wonderful to have the opportunity to watch movies on the big screen again, there will be some changes in the COVID-19 era as to how the theater and the Pond Student Union will be operated. Movies will only happen on the weekends to begin the school year, with shows on Fridays at 7 and 9:45 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays at 4 and 7 p.m. Once again, the Pocatello Film Society will combine efforts with the Bengal Theater, having their screenings on Sundays throughout the school year, beginning on Aug. 23, with Oscar-nominated "Richard Jewell."
There's a lot to talk about how the Pond Student Union and the Bengal Theater are planning to manage things this fall. The entire ISU campus will be operating with a policy of "face coverings required" in all buildings this fall. Therefore, the theater will require face coverings to attend and while up and about the theater. There may be masks for sale while supplies last, but please bring one so no one has to be turned away. The only time people should remove their mask is while sitting in their seat and safely social distanced. But aside from the mask policy, people should only come if they have been without any symptoms of cough, fever, cold, etc. for at least 72 hours prior to the show they are attending.
Social distancing will also be in effect before and during movies. There will be floor markings and probably ropes in the lobby to keep people in line and spaced apart from each other. The required minimum of 6 foot spacing means the theater will probably be at about one-fourth to one-third capacity at most. People can sit with their friends if all parties are agreeable to it, but there will either be taping off of rows or there will be an usher seating individuals and groups apart from each other. Please do not sit in rows that are taped off and kindly follow the usher's directions on where to sit. They know the seating plan. If you come separately from your guest, you should probably wait and come in together, as most won't want people climbing over each other to get to a friend. Once the movie has started, there may be a limited time that people will be allowed into the theater to avoid trying to find seats while it's dark.
Another thing to consider on Sundays is the Pond Student Union may be closed on Sundays this school year, except for the Bengal Theater marquee entrance on the 8th Avenue side. All reserved parking on that side of the building will be open to park in on Sundays without a pass, except for the disability/handicap spots that are marked.
Come early to the shows. With the added time between shows, the Bengal Theater hopes to start seating people a half hour before the shows. Coming 15 to 30 minutes early should allow people to be taken care of and admitted to the theater while keeping the social distancing required throughout the whole process. The longer time between shows will also allow for the theater seats, armrests and holders to be wiped down with sanitizer between shows. Wear your mask if you go to the restroom or to purchase more snacks and please social distance while leaving the theater also. Do not hang out in the theater lobby after the show, but go outside or to other places in the student union building if you would like to converse with friends.
All are welcome to attend movies at the Bengal Theater. Prices run $3 for the general public, $2 for ISU staff and children younger than 12 and movies are free for ISU students with a valid Bengal ID. Information will be updated on our website www.pocatellofilmsociety.com, where we also have a list of more upcoming films at Idaho State University.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.
Upcoming Movies at the Bengal Theater:
"Jumanji 2: The Next Level"
— Aug. 21 at 7 and 9:45 p.m.
— Aug. 22 at 4 and 7 p.m.
"Richard Jewell"
— Aug. 23 at 4 and 7 p.m.
"The Invisible Man"
— Aug. 28 at 7 and 9:45 p.m.
— Aug. 29 at 4 and 7 p.m.
"The High Note"
— Aug. 30 at 4 and 7 p.m.