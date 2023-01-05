POCATELLO — Idaho State University Athletics and Portneuf Medical Center are proud to announce a new sports medicine partnership. As part of the multi-year partnership, PMC will provide ISU student-athletes with specialized sports medicine care and streamlined access to comprehensive health care services.
“We are incredibly fortunate to partner with Portneuf Medical Center. We strive to be the best in everything we do — on the field, in the classroom and in our support areas — and I know that our team of doctors meet that standard of excellence,” said Pauline Thiros, ISU athletic director. “This partnership will provide our athletes with world-class medical care for many years to come. Our friends at PMC are truly great community partners.”
As the largest and most comprehensive sports medicine program in Eastern Idaho, Portneuf orthopedics and sports medicine is renowned for its ability to keep patients at peak performance, including amateur and professional athletes.
“We’re proud to become the official sports medicine provider for ISU athletics, and we look forward to bringing high-quality sports medicine and orthopedic services to the team,” said Jordan Herget, Portneuf Medical Center CEO. “We value our long-standing, collaborative partnerships with Idaho State University. We are committed to our purpose of creating healthy communities together, and this partnership enables us to extend our care to student-athletes. We are eager to join the Bengals on the field of play and help ensure they are able to compete at the highest level.”
PMC has an extensive medical staff with over 410 physicians and providers on staff. Affiliated physicians include all medical staff members, many of whom are independent community providers, some of whom are employed physicians and are part of the Portneuf Medical Group. Through the agreement, Portneuf Health will provide sports medicine oversight led by fellowship-trained orthopedic specialists Tony Joseph, M.D. and Richard Wathne, M.D. Other members of this experienced comprehensive team include B.J. Blair, M.D.; Cody Martin, M.D.; Kevin O’Halloran, M.D.; Kim Poludnianyk, DO; Jarrah Alfadhli, M.D.; Shawn Jensen, PA; Drew McRoberts, M.D.; Justin Pool, PA; Jared Price, DO; Samuel Saunders, DO; Boe Simmons, PA; and Jared Wilson, PA. The sports medicine team will collaborate with Phil Van De Griend, M.D., director of sports medicine for ISU Athletics and the ISU Family Medicine Residency, to coordinate and deliver care to student-athletes.
As a nationally recognized, DNV Accredited comprehensive health care leader with 205 beds, PMC serves as the region’s tertiary care center and regional Level II trauma center and is home to the Portneuf Heart and Vascular Institute, Portneuf Cancer Center, Portneuf Medical Group and Portneuf Air Rescue. As a teaching hospital, PMC is committed to raising the bar in health care while also raising the next generation of providers.
In addition to ISU Athletics, PMC has agreements to provide sports medicine services to ISU Club Sports and School District No. 25 athletics, along with recreational sports teams throughout the region.
“Together, our shared objective is to create an exceptional student-athlete experience, by developing a sustainable sports medicine program which exceeds the health care expectations of the student-athletes,” Herget said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.