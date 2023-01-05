PMC_ISU

PMC will provide ISU student-athletes with specialized sports medicine care

POCATELLO — Idaho State University Athletics and Portneuf Medical Center are proud to announce a new sports medicine partnership. As part of the multi-year partnership, PMC will provide ISU student-athletes with specialized sports medicine care and streamlined access to comprehensive health care services.

“We are incredibly fortunate to partner with Portneuf Medical Center. We strive to be the best in everything we do — on the field, in the classroom and in our support areas — and I know that our team of doctors meet that standard of excellence,” said Pauline Thiros, ISU athletic director. “This partnership will provide our athletes with world-class medical care for many years to come. Our friends at PMC are truly great community partners.”

