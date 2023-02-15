Ed Jordan

Ed Jordan

For many years, we have all heard the insurance slogan: “You’re in Good Hands with Allstate.” What a great slogan. Why has that slogan had such lasting power? What do you think about it?

To understand the success of the slogan, one must understand the risks that each human faces in life. While we pretend we are invincible, we live in a world where bad things happened to all people, not just bad people. We can all become unexpectedly ill, or an unforeseen event may damage our house, our car, or property. Buying insurance helps give us peace of mind, that heavy expenses can be covered when disaster strikes. If the insurance company is reliable and keeps its promises, we are happy to have bought it. But that is the catch, isn’t it? We need to have bought the insurance before we need it.

