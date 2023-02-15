For many years, we have all heard the insurance slogan: “You’re in Good Hands with Allstate.” What a great slogan. Why has that slogan had such lasting power? What do you think about it?
To understand the success of the slogan, one must understand the risks that each human faces in life. While we pretend we are invincible, we live in a world where bad things happened to all people, not just bad people. We can all become unexpectedly ill, or an unforeseen event may damage our house, our car, or property. Buying insurance helps give us peace of mind, that heavy expenses can be covered when disaster strikes. If the insurance company is reliable and keeps its promises, we are happy to have bought it. But that is the catch, isn’t it? We need to have bought the insurance before we need it.
Most Americans buy various kinds of insurance and that has become a regular part of our culture. We think it is worthwhile and important. However, if those same people were polled to see if they felt it important to regularly invest time, commitment, and resources into their spiritual and religious life, many would see no need to do that. They will spend thousands of dollars to buy life insurance, even though it cannot prevent them from dying, yet make no investment or commitment to their life in eternity.
So today, I would like you to evaluate your own life. Where are you in your relationship with God? Is He just an insurance policy that you bought into at some point and flippantly said: “I need Jesus so when I die I will go to Heaven”? Did you just sign a paper, and then file it away to be consulted by your lawyer when you die?
Or have you recognized your need to experience the forgiveness of your sins, come to God ashamed and disturbed that you have rebelled against Him and disregarded His wonderful gift of life in creating you, and His love and care for you? Have you opened your life up to God, invited Him to come live within you, and transform you into a person that loves to live to please Him? This is what one does when they are in love with someone: they desire to please the person they love. They desire to spend time with them, and share the experiences of life with them. Have you entered into that kind of relationship with Jesus?
If you have placed all your life, i.e., your past, present and future, your dreams, your gifts, and love into the hands of Jesus, then you are not just in the “good hands” of an insurance company, but in the Great Hands of the God of the Universe. When we are in God’s hands, and God’s daily care, then the words of Psalm 138:7–8 (NIV84) will become the story of your life: “Though I walk in the midst of trouble, You preserve my life; You stretch out Your hand against the anger of my foes, and with Your right hand You save me. The LORD will fulfill His purpose for me; Your love, O LORD, endures forever— do not abandon the works of Your hands.”
As we daily live in God’s hands, following His instructions and guidance, we live at peace within ourselves, for God is faithful and will bring to completion the plans and purposes He has for your life and my life. We are in His hands. He leads us to where we need to be, when we need to be there. He helps us use the full giftedness He created and put in each of us. Our lives have meaning and purpose. When we are in His hands, going with Him through life, we won’t miss out on anything He has planned for us to accomplish, and He gives us all the skills and resources to accomplish more than we would have dreamed to do on our own.
Whose hands is your life in: In your own hands, or in God’s awesome hands? Are you investing only in this fleeting life, or are you investing in God and eternity? Can you face life with all the power and resources of God? Or only with the limited resources of sinful humanity?
Why not place your entire life into the hands of God, and discover a whole new dimension to life? Is your life in the best hands?
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
