POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District is recognizing an Irving Middle School custodian for going above and beyond in his efforts to support students — including saving a life.
District 25 gave Denny Carlsen the Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S Award for the month of October. Officials say the award recognizes those who “Positively Influence Educational Success.”
“Mr. Carlsen continually goes above and beyond to support learners at Irving Middle School. Most recently, his quick thinking and responsive efforts ensured the safety and well-being of an IMS learner who was choking at lunch,” according to a news release.
Officials say Carlsen rushed to the aid of the student and performed the Heimlich maneuver. Thanks to his quick actions, the student did not require any additional medical treatment.
While Carlsen’s efforts helped to save a student’s life that day, officials say he does things to make a difference in students’ lives every day.
“Denny not only takes pride in the maintenance of the school building and the school grounds, but he reaches out as a mentor to many of our learners as he provides them the opportunity to assist him in the cafeteria,” Irving Middle School principal Amy Bowie said in the news release. “He builds positive relationships with them and encourages their efforts.”
District 25 honored Carlsen with the P.I.E.S. Award and a $50 gift card — courtesy of ISU Credit Union, the district’s partner in the award — during the board of trustees meeting on Oct. 20. Officials also recognized him during a staff meeting at the middle school.
Community members Kim Larsen and Chantel Chacon and the middle school’s administrative staff nominated Carlsen for the award, according to a news release.