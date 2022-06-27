Anson Call

POCATELLO — Friends and family of newly appointed Magistrate Judge Anson Call are invited to his investiture ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday at courtroom 301 of the Bannock County Courthouse in Pocatello.

A reception with light refreshments is planned afterward to last until 3:30 p.m.

For questions, please call Brandy Peck or Kerry Hong at 208-236-7379.