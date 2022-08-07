Slade Barrett, of Idaho Falls, tries unsuccessfully to soak only his head in a waterfall formed by water coming out of the Wind Cave in South Darby Canyon on the west side of the Teton Range on July 28. He and six other boys hiked up to the Wind Cave.
It can be a lot of fun taking people, especially youngsters, on an old classic trail hike for the first time.
As we neared the mouth of the South Darby Canyon Wind Cave last week, some of the boys from a summer youth camp I was hiking with were apprehensive. Some of the footing was a bit challenging and a few places were slippery.
“I don’t know how far I can go in there,” one teen boy said, slowing down to study the giant mouth of the cave.
Others rushed ahead, excited.
After all the boys decided it was OK, their expressions changed.
“This is so legit!”
“So cool!”
“Awesome!”
Headlamps and flashlights came out as we went deeper in and more adventure began.
The South Darby Canyon Trail has been a classic west-side Teton Range hike for decades. After about 3 miles or so of hiking, you come to a fun payoff — the Wind Cave — which makes this hike a great intro hike for new hikers or folks shifting from couch potato-ness to outside action.
We were one of the first groups to reach the Wind Cave on Thursday morning. I preached to the boys the virtues of getting out of bed early and hiking in the cool of the day when few others would be on the trail. On the way back, we passed dozens of late risers hiking up the trail during the hottest part of the day. I’m thinking most of the boys got it.
Hiking deeper into the cave, at one point we had to bend over to squeeze through a narrow tunnel section.
“Watch your head through here,” I said.
“Ouch!” a boy said, bumping his head on the unforgiving rock.
We came to a steep drop-off in the cave and stopped. For fun, we all turned off our lights and experienced absolute darkness, so dark you couldn’t see your hand an inch from your nose. A bit past the drop-off, traversing the cave and coming out an exit farther up the canyon requires technical climbing gear and good directions. People have become lost and/or stuck and required rescue. My best advice is to go deep into the cave with someone who knows what they’re doing and has done it before.
One nice thing about the cave on a hot day is the cool blast of air that constantly flows from the mouth. By the time we exited, my hands were cold and my body temperature was dropping. The warm summer day outside the cave made short work of my chilled body.
There’s also a small stream that flows out of the cave near the mouth. It falls off a nearly 100-foot cliff below the mouth. We hiked down to the pool and a few of us showered our heads under the small falls.
After the oohs and aahs of the cave, we hiked about a half mile up the canyon into the rock debris and hunted for fossils.
Here we found ancient corral, shells, tubes and fossilized plants embedded into the limestone rock.
If you want a more impressive fossil show, keep hiking to the top of the canyon and up the north-south ridge to the top of Fossil Mountain. Almost every step shows you another fossil. The hike to the top of Fossil Mountain will require more energy, not quite the same as hiking to the top of Table Rock Mountain, but close.
After lunch and fossil hunting, we hiked back down the trail. I was amazed at the number of people just starting out up the trail at about 1 p.m. in 90-degree temperatures. The value of an early start was driven home with the boys.
I told a friend that with kids, parents either endure the whining and complaining getting them out of bed early or whining and complaining when they start hiking in the afternoon heat. But the likelihood of success and reaching the end goal is higher with an early start.
Jerry Painter is a longtime East Idaho journalist and outdoorsman.