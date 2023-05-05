SOUTHEAST IDAHO — There will be focus groups researching internet access coming to Pocatello and Preston this month. The Pocatello focus group will be held 6 p.m. May 16 at the Marshall Public Library, 113 S. Garfield Ave. And the Preston focus group will be held 6 p.m. May 17 at the Larsen-Sant Public Library, 109 S. 1st E.
Participants will be asked about:
— How they access the internet.
— Challenges to accessing the internet.
— What devices they use.
— Affordability of their internet service.
— Availability of technical support.
The Idaho Commission for Libraries has partnered with Boise State University’s Idaho Policy Institute for support in creating a robust and comprehensive five-year statewide Digital Access for All Idahoans Plan, which will serve as a benchmark and roadmap for achieving digital equity in Idaho.
The project planning process will focus on five areas of digital access: affordable internet services, access to devices, digital skills and cybersecurity, quality technical support, and accessible content. The objectives of the DAAI Plan will be based on five broad categories: technology and infrastructure; policy change (state and local); funding opportunities; increasing access among covered populations; and regional equity. The final report will be completed by September 2023.
Registration is not required for these focus groups.
Participants must be aged 18 years or older to participate.
