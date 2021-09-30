POCATELLO — The Intermountain Pro Rodeo Association Championship Finals will be held Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. at Bannock County Event Center, 10588 Fairgrounds Drive in Pocatello, at the indoor arena, with the rodeo queen competition taking place at 10 a.m. Friday. Winners will be crowned at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Queen contestants in the senior and teen queen, junior queen and peewee queen categories will participate in horsemanship, speech and interview categories.
At 4:30 p.m. Friday, the contestants will participate in a freestyle reining competition. Contestants who take part in this competition will receive 25 bonus points.
ImPRA's final rodeo action will take place at 7 p.m. both nights and the grand entry will be at 6:45 p.m.
An autograph party will be Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vickers Western Store, 1460 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello. Queen contestants will return to the fairgrounds at 4:30 p.m.
Coronation will begin Saturday at 4:30 p.m., and the rodeo performance will then begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults, $20 for family tickets. There will also be face painting, autographs and picture opportunities available for all ages. Winners will be crowned Saturday night.
The current ImPRA Royalty are:
Bailee Mackey — Queen
Bailee is the 2020-2021 miss ImPRA senior queen and has enjoyed her reign teaching others about this great sport and being a positive role model for the youth. Being a rodeo queen is more than presentation rides and flashy clothes; it's educating the public, creating awareness about the sport of rodeo, along with the sponsors that make it possible to hold the events and the opportunities that it provides. Bailee would like to thank everyone for this wonderful opportunity to represent the Intermountain Professional Rodeo Association and has loved to serve as an ambassador for the Intermountain Region, the sport of rodeo and our great American western heritage, being a spokesperson for ImPRA and our western industry. Bailee has a passion for the western way of life and prides herself on being a knowledgeable and approachable representative to inspire others, and to honor this great lifestyle. As Bailee always says, “Happy trails until we meet again.”
Megan Telford — Teen queen
Megan Telford is the 2020-2021 Intermountain Pro Rodeo Association teen queen. She has been honored to hold this title and represent the amazing sport of rodeo. It has given her many opportunities to learn and grow, as well as help and teach others. Megan is excited to start school at Paul Mitchell to become a medical aesthetician. Her advice to future, current and old-timer rodeo fans is to always keep an open mind while embracing the traditions that make the sport of rodeo a rodeo.
Lexis Olds — Junior queen
Lexis Olds is the 15-year-old daughter of Steve Barney and Mackenzie Fly. She is a freshman at Marsh Valley High School. She plays on the volleyball and basketball teams. She also is a member of Future Farmers of America and 4-H. She also is a member of the HPC rodeo team, competing in several events. Serving as the junior queen for ImPRA has brought many opportunities to meet new people and make new friends. She loves sharing her knowledge about rodeo. She wants to wish all the contestants the best of luck this weekend and also a big thanks to the sponsors that make it all possible.
Tietsie Fly — Peewee queen
Tietsie Fly is the 11-year-old daughter of Nat and Mackenzie Fly. She is a sixth-grader at Mountain View Elementary in McCammon. She loves rodeo, basketball and 4-H. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends. It has been the best experience representing the ImPRA as peewee queen. She also wants to wish the contestants this year the best of luck.
The young ladies participating in the rodeo queen events are:
ImPRA Queen contestants:
Shea Knepper
Shea loves everything rodeo. She was a competing member of the National Junior High and High School Rodeo Association. She is a current member of and competes at other local jackpots. She is hoping to be ready to compete at ImPRA barrel racing and breakaway soon. She currently is working as an in-home health care provider and training all-around horses for outside clients. She is furthering her education in the medical field at the College of Eastern Idaho and Idaho State University. This Idaho cowgirl is looking forward to competing at the ImPRA queen contest and wishes everyone at the finals good luck.
Kacee Jensen
Kacee is the 17-year-old daughter of Dustin and Jessica Jensen of Preston. She has been involved in the sport of rodeo her whole life, including holding her first title at the age of 7. She loves to spend time with family outdoors riding horses, four-wheelers and camping. Kacee has held several rodeo ambassador titles, including Franklin County 4-H princess, Raspberry Days princess, Cache County princess, That Famous Preston Night Rodeo junior queen and Bear Lake County Fair teen queen. She has also competed in high school rodeo where she represented District 8. She is currently attending the College of Southern Idaho and will graduate with her associate degree and high school diploma next spring. She has a love for her horses and the sport of rodeo and is excited to have the opportunity to follow her dreams and inspire others.
IMPR teen queen contestants:
Hagann Gittens
Hagann is a 14-year-old freshman at Watersprings School and the daughter of Bracken Gittins and Aubrey Homburg. Hagann has been competing in rodeo and in rodeo queen events since she was 5 years old. Over the years, she has held several rodeo queen titles, including the ImPRA junior peewee queen, ImPRA junior queen and the 2019 miss junior Rodeo Idaho. She loves the sport of rodeo and the western way of life. Hagann has many goals for her future. She aspiring to be an emergency medical technician/firefighter and is hoping to start the EMT youth programs next summer. Hagann has many ambitions in her young life, is hard-working and is dedicated to her dreams. She wishes all the contestants good luck this year as they compete for the ImPRA royalty titles.
Kiersten Kindred
Kiersten Kindred resides in the small town of Shoshone, Idaho. She is the 17-year-old daughter of Nicole and Kelly Kindred. Kiersten is currently a senior at Gooding High School. In 2019, she was crowned the senior queen for the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo. She enjoyed representing a small and unique fair and rodeo alongside the junior queen, who just so happened to be her sister. Kiersten is also an active member of the FFA and the National High School Rodeo Association and enjoys rodeoing with the 5th District rodeo club of Idaho. Some of her hobbies include raising and showing lambs in 4-H and competing in range competitions with her chapter. After high school, she would like to attend college to pursue a degree in social work. She is excited to be competing for the title of ImPRA teen queen and wishes everyone the best of luck.
Jadyn Sears
Jadyn Sears is from Malta, Idaho. She is a sophomore Raft River High School. Jadyn is the 15-year-old daughter of Jade and Maliesa Sears and has one big brother, Dally. She comes from a long line of rodeo athletes and ranchers. Jadyn loves all things rodeo and ranching. She enjoys being outdoors helping her dad with anything from working on the fences to helping her dad and brother with colts. She loves being on horseback and riding, as well as moving cows and being in the rodeo arena. She loves queening and promoting the sport of rodeo.
Her two best boys are Prince, her heel horse, and Red, her new horse. These two guys are her best friends. Prince gets her where she needs to be for the perfect heel shot every time. Red is coming along nicely and takes direction well; he also teaches Jadyn a thing or two. She enjoys 4-H and showing goats and sheep. It is what she does when I am not cowboying, rodeoing or queening.
Long live rodeo and cowboys.
ImPRA junior queen contestants:
Blakely Jensen
Blakely is the 11-year-old daughter of Dusting and Jessica Jensen of Preston. She has been involved in the sport of rodeo her whole life from having older sisters that competed to competing herself. She loves to spend time with family outdoors, riding horses, four-wheelers and camping. Blakely has held several rodeo ambassador titles, including Franklin County 4-H princess, Downey princess and the Bear Lake County Fair and rodeo princess where she also won horsemanship and the high point saddle. She has also had the opportunity to compete at state in Western Equitation for 4-H. She loves all animals and enjoys representing the sport of rodeo.
Gracie Jackson
Gracie Jackson is the 13-year-old daughter of Bonnie and Andy Jackson of Etna, Wyoming. She has one younger sister, Jillian. Gracie is a member of the District 7, Idaho Junior High School Rodeo Team and competes in barrel racing and pole bending with plans to begin breakaway roping in the spring. When not riding her horses, she enjoys basketball, volleyball, skiing, drawing and singing. Miss Jackson is the 2021 Lincoln County, Wyoming, fair and rodeo princess, and held the title of junior princess in 2020. Out of all her various hobbies and skills, Gracie's favorite thing in the whole world is carrying the American flag into an arena full of excited rodeo fans.
Raelyn Kindred
Raelyn Kindred is 11 years old and in 2019 was the Lincoln County junior queen. Some of her hobbies are riding my horses, running barrels and running about with friends. When she grows up, she wants to be a horse trainer because she enjoys working horses. Currently, she has only worked broke horses, but when she's older she wants the chance to work non-broke horses to test and see if she has the ability to train a wild horse. Raelyn is excited to compete in the ImPRA queening contest for junior queen this year.
Cheznee Mackey
Cheznee Mackey is excited to compete at the ImPRA finals and comes to you from the small town of Evanston, located in the Cowboy State of Wyoming. She is the 13-year-old daughter of Payton and Marlene Mackey and proudly represents the R and R Rodeo Winter and Summer Series sanctioned by the ImPRA as their junior queen for 2020-2022. Cheznee is an honor roll student attending the eighth grade at Evanston Middle School. Cheznee’s favorite hobbies and sports include school and club basketball, volleyball, track and field, USA gymnastics and tumbling, singing, competing in the Utah Junior High School Rodeo Association, Intermountain and National Reigning Horse Competitions, and showing Nigerian dwarf breeding goats, swine, breeding rabbits and horses in 4-H. Cheznee would love the opportunity to continue being an ambassador for the ImPRA as the junior queen, sharing the western lifestyle and the sport of rodeo she loves.
ImPRA peewee queen contestants
Lena Miller
Lena has been so honored to be able to spend most of her time doing something she loves. She is so excited to compete and represent the ImPRA rodeo this weekend. Lena is 9 years old is the daughter of Ray and Crystal Miller from Corinne, Utah. She has a love for competing and promoting the sport of rodeo to everyone, helping inspire the rodeo stars of tomorrow. Lena has held numerous titles at the Golden Spike Rodeo in Tremonton, Utah, as well as Miss Congeniality in Plain City, Utah and competing in equine 4-H with her club at Willow Creek. She is an avid archer with her compound bow, graceful on her feet with her dance team at Tanglewood Studios and loves to be the leader of her triplet brother and sister. Lena hopes everyone will come out to the ImPRA Finals Rodeo this weekend so she can meet them and share my love of rodeo.