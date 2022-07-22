POCATELLO — Idaho State University Speech-Language Pathology online graduate students have completed a two-week intensive clinical experience specifically designed to help serve people in remote communities.

The Meridian Intensive Adult Program (MIAP), designed in 2012 to meet clinical rotation requirements for online students, has an adult neurogenic focus, specifically on people who are struggling with aphasia. Students used Zoom to meet with clients across rural Idaho, providing care that might be unavailable at their local clinics.