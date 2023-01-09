Southwest Idaho currently has 15 instructor-led courses slated to start between January and March, with more to come. Among the upcoming offerings in the Southwest Region are hunter education certification, hunter and bowhunter (combo) education certification, trapper education certification and wolf trapper certification.
Students should note there are various program types for hunter education certification courses in the list below, including pre—study options, such as an expedited two—day course and hybrid hunter education (an interactive, virtual course with a hands—on field day), as well as the traditional hunter education format. Be sure to read the class description before signing up for a course. —
Here is a list of upcoming courses and scheduled start dates.
— March 13 — Middleton — Hunter and bowhunter (combo) education certification.
— March 19 — Kuna — Hunter education certification.
— March 25 — Nampa — Wolf trapper education.
Why sign up for an instructor-led course?
Learn from experienced hunters/instructors: Maybe you have a question about something that wasn’t directly covered in the coursework, or maybe you just want a little more explanation. With instructor-led courses, you have the opportunity to dive a little deeper than what you find in the hunter education book. Instructors provide person-to-person interaction that you won’t find through a strictly online course.
It’s hands-on: In-person instruction provides a hands-on component to hunter education that simply isn’t available in the online format. So, what exactly do we mean by “hands-on"? While both the online and in-person courses cover the same information, in-person students have the benefit of putting the concepts they learn into practice under the guidance of hunter-education instructors who can explain and demonstrate.
For example, in every instructor-led course (including hybrid courses), students have the opportunity to practice safe firearm handling with inert firearms in the classroom and receive specific training based on scenarios that most often lead to hunting-related accidents.
It’s affordable: The cost for enrolling in instructor-led certification courses is less than a box of shotgun shells: just $9.75.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.