POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. award recognizes employees who positively influence educational success. The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Ms. Carri Thomason is January’s P.I.E.S. Award recipient. Ms. Thomason was nominated by Ms. Rebecca Williams, a first-year kindergarten teacher at Gate City Elementary.
In her nomination letter, Ms. Williams wrote: “Carri conducted most of the new employee training for the elementary teachers in August. I am a new teacher this year, and I was so impressed with her professionalism and knowledge about teaching. Beyond that, she repeatedly made me feel confident in my own teaching while letting all of us new teachers know that we have time to grow and become the best teachers that we can be. I left those trainings feeling more supported than I ever had in any other job. I absolutely love the support and positivity she provides to new employees. I appreciated that said that if we need any help we can always call her for advice or if we need her to come into our classrooms and observe, she would be happy to any time. She has already stopped into my school and helped my department plan out our schedules and how to effectively use our primary resources. She has great suggestions that seem very doable. I just could not be more impressed with her. Thank you Carri.”
Ms. Thomason was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Jan. 18 and received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.