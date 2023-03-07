POCATELLO — Idaho State University College of Business and Bengal Solutions will host a seminar on Thursday at 1 p.m in Room 403 at the ISU College of Business. The seminar will include entrepreneurs statewide to discuss the current state and future of the current state and future of innovation in the Gem State.

The meeting will also share information with entrepreneurs regarding the Small Business Innovation Research program. The SBIR grant program provides research and product development funding to small businesses across the United States.

