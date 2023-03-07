POCATELLO — Idaho State University College of Business and Bengal Solutions will host a seminar on Thursday at 1 p.m in Room 403 at the ISU College of Business. The seminar will include entrepreneurs statewide to discuss the current state and future of the current state and future of innovation in the Gem State.
The meeting will also share information with entrepreneurs regarding the Small Business Innovation Research program. The SBIR grant program provides research and product development funding to small businesses across the United States.
Speakers at the event will include:
Teresa McKnight, CEO of the Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho, will discuss the current state of innovation in the state of Idaho.
Dan Cravens from Bengal Solutions will discuss consulting services offered by ISU’s College of Business.
Lori Manning and Bamidele Omotowa from APEX Accelerators, a federal agency that aids small businesses in pursuing government contracts and grants, and David Noack director of the Idaho Falls office of the Small Business Development Center, which provides business consulting services, will discuss the services available to small businesses in Idaho.
Jeff Dalton and Kim Reeves of Legacy, a Boise-based firm that has developed a revolutionary technology to help COVID patients on ventilators, will share their experience of how to utilize the resources to successfully innovate and develop new products and services here in Idaho.
The concluding presentation will be by Mark Cofano, a futurist and founder of Overture. Cofano will discuss how Idaho entrepreneurs can take advantage of change and work together with other partners in the state to develop a strong culture of innovation.
According to Cravens: “Here at the ISU’s College of Business, we are very much interested in promoting innovation in the Gem State. We feel this event will be an opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn about resources, such as the SBIR grant program which can aid their R&D efforts and free business consulting services available here in the state. The event is also an opportunity to enter into a discussion about how innovation can be better promoted here in Idaho.”
