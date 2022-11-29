The National Organization on Disability (NOD) has named Idaho National Laboratory a 2022 NOD Leading Disability Employer. This is the fifth consecutive year INL has earned the recognition for demonstrating exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities. The recognition encourages companies to tap into the many benefits of hiring people with disabilities, which include increased retention and higher levels of employee engagement across the workforce. INL is one of 52 employers to be recognized by NOD in 2022.
“For the past 40 years, we have envisioned a world where all people with disabilities enjoy full opportunity for employment, enterprise and earnings, and employers know how to make the most of their talents,” said NOD President Carol Glazer. “I congratulate these 52 organizations for their leadership and commitment to hiring and retaining people with disabilities. Together we can re-imagine the future by harnessing the power, creativity and innovation of disability-inclusive diversity in the workplace, marketplace and communities across America.”
“INL is honored to be recognized as a Leading Disability Employer for the fifth consecutive year,” said Todd Combs, associate laboratory director for INL’s Energy and Environment Science and Technology Directorate and executive sponsor of the laboratory’s Veterans and People with Disabilities Leadership Council. “INL’s ability to deliver on our critical mission work is fundamentally rooted in recruiting, retaining and developing the most talented people of all backgrounds. We hope this award demonstrates our commitment to building an inclusive workplace and inspires others to begin a career at INL.”
The winning organizations were announced at the NOD Corporate Leadership Council Annual Forum, an event gathering more than 300 employers, disability rights advocates and civic leaders in Washington, D.C.
The NOD Leading Disability Employer Seal is a selective award given to companies demonstrating positive outcomes in recruiting, hiring, retaining and advancing people with disabilities in their workforces. To earn the seal, INL completed the NOD Employment Tracker, a comprehensive assessment which benchmarks disability inclusion programs in six critical areas:
• Climate and culture: Employees with disabilities featured in internal and external communications.
• Talent practices: Inclusive hiring processes specifically seeking to include individuals with disabilities.
• People practices: Learning experiences and panels to specifically highlight the perspective of employees with disabilities.
• Workplace and technology: A firm commitment to both physical and digital accessibility.
• Strategy and metrics: Using data to foster continuous improvement of people strategies that benefit everyone, but specifically individuals with disabilities.
• Veterans employment: New recruitment partnerships forged and Veterans and People with Disabilities Leadership Council membership growth by 75% in two years.
