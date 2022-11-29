Seal Logo Rect

The National Organization on Disability (NOD) has named Idaho National Laboratory a 2022 NOD Leading Disability Employer. This is the fifth consecutive year INL has earned the recognition for demonstrating exemplary employment practices for people with disabilities. The recognition encourages companies to tap into the many benefits of hiring people with disabilities, which include increased retention and higher levels of employee engagement across the workforce. INL is one of 52 employers to be recognized by NOD in 2022. 

“For the past 40 years, we have envisioned a world where all people with disabilities enjoy full opportunity for employment, enterprise and earnings, and employers know how to make the most of their talents,” said NOD President Carol Glazer. “I congratulate these 52 organizations for their leadership and commitment to hiring and retaining people with disabilities. Together we can re-imagine the future by harnessing the power, creativity and innovation of disability-inclusive diversity in the workplace, marketplace and communities across America.”

