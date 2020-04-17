The source for supply of fresh fruits and vegetables has changed due to demands during the COVID-19 pandemic. Planning to purchase any food has become challenging during social distancing and stay at home orders. Including fresh produce in our meal plans is important so we can get the vitamins, minerals and fiber only fruits and vegetables can provide. Review this science-based information to guide your food purchasing behaviors.
Check fresh produce for signs of cuts or bruising, where harmful bacteria can breed. When choosing pre-cut fruits and vegetables like packaged salads and sliced melons, check that the product is refrigerated or on ice.
Clean hands, surfaces and utensils to prevent contamination. Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling fresh fruits and vegetables. Clean all surfaces and utensils with hot water and soap, including cutting boards and knives, before and after preparing fresh fruits and vegetables.
Rinse fresh fruits and vegetables just before eating, including those with skins or rinds that are not eaten. Firm-skinned fruits and vegetables should be rubbed by hand or scrubbed with a vegetable brush under running tap water. Packaged fruits and vegetables labeled “ready-to-eat,” “washed” or “triple washed” should not be washed. Dry fruits and vegetables with a clean cloth or paper towel. Do not use soap or bleach to wash fresh fruits or vegetables.
Separate produce from raw meat, seafood, poultry, eggs and household chemicals. Start by separating produce from chemicals in your grocery shopping cart at the store.
Chill cut fresh produce within two hours to prevent bacterial growth. Keep your refrigerator at or below 40°F. Refrigerate all cut, peeled or cooked fresh fruits and vegetables within two hours or preparing.
Throw away bruised, damaged or potentially cross-contaminated produce (produce that has touched raw meat, poultry, seafood or eggs). Throw away any fresh fruit and vegetables that have not been refrigerated within two hours of cutting peeling or cooking. Source: fightbac.org/ Fight Bac! Like A producepro
Now the weather is warming up, it is time to prepare for garden planting. Planning to grow your own source of produce is a great way to know who has handled it and what chemicals have been used. Join me in planting some early season crops, such as onions, lettuce, radish.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at jhbuck@uidaho.edu.