POCATELLO - Graduating High School Seniors from the Pocatello Idaho North Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ recognized 35 teachers and coaches for their meaningful, lasting influence on Thursday, March 30. Seniors were asked to highlight the instructor who impacted them most through their educational years and nominees included elementary, middle school, and high school teachers and coaches.
The 2023 honorees were Cade Ackley, Ted Bonman, Megan Bullock, Wes Carlson, Rachel Chambers, Deborah Clark, Chase Collins, Ann Dalley, Tawna Eborn, Aubrey Eldredge, Pam Fleischmann, Ryan Fleischmann, MaryLynn Graham, Jason Hebdon, Jeanne Hymas, Kyle Jenks, Marcy Jordan, Sandi Kenney, Angie Lawless, Camille Long, Amy Mann, Dr. Mark Mansfield, Teri Mitton, Kristina Pasquella, Stefanie Plato, Breanne Robinson, Thomas Sanford, Ashlee Scherer, Nicholas Sorrell, Pauline Smith, Kerrie Tolman, Jennifer Tuttle, Cindel Vasquez, Kristina Wilkinson, Sharlie Winder.
“Educators are important and influential members of our community and their impact on our youth can be life-long,” says Joel Phillips, Stake President of the Pocatello Idaho North Stake. “We are delighted to express our gratitude to these talented and compassionate professionals who have played a pivotal role in the development of the youth of our community.”
This is the eleventh year that the North Stake has asked seniors to recognize their most influential educator and the Stake leaders expect to continue supporting this event in the future.
