We recently had the occasion of spending a quiet hour with an 89-year-old mother of three grown children -- all of whom had been blessed with good health throughout their lives. Then suddenly, the family was forced to face a major period of testing and trial.
The day after Thanksgiving, the middle son, age 62, began experiencing sharp pains in his chest—enough to send him immediately to the E.R.
The cardiologist who examined him quickly arranged for the placement of a stent, and the operation went without incident. The following day, however, this same individual, without warning, suffered a severe stroke. It was necessary for him to be life-flighted to the University of Utah Medical Center and, after two months, he is still in the process of gradually making a long and difficult recovery.
His mother, a Lutheran by faith, continues to hold up amazingly well. Tears often fill her eyes, knowing this skilled, creative, artistic son will probably never regain much of the abilities he once possessed, and the future for him and his family remains uncertain. The loss to all has been devastating.
What happens when any of us are forced to face such a tremendous trial? How do we go about facing any of life’s soul-wrenching adversities?
During our visit with this brave and steadfast mother, we all agreed that we must simply take each day as it comes, relying on our faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ, to sustain us.
Life is filled with these “curve balls” that come upon us, most often with no warning, often leaving us feeling as though we have lost our moorings. However, this is where unyielding faith can and should enter the picture – faith and the knowledge that we have overcome in the past and that we can overcome yet another challenge in our lives.
The scriptures say: “I have refined thee…I have chosen thee in the furnace of affliction.” Isaiah 48:10 KJV
We, who believe in the Christ, know that during his brief sojourn of 33 years in this imperfect world that he suffered beyond anything that any of us will ever experience. We also know that our life here is only a blip when we view it from an eternal perspective.
In our own lives, we often call upon a favorite scripture from the Old Testament, the 23rd Psalm of the shepherd boy, David. The words have comforted us and countless others for centuries, and they can comfort each of us to the end of our days.
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want.
He maketh me to lie down in green pastures: he leadeth me beside the still waters.
He restoreth my soul: He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.
Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou are with me; thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me.
Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over.
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life,
And I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Dean & Nancy Hoch are local members of the Community Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.