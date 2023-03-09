Have you ever prayed really hard for God to change your life’s circumstances, only to get silence as the response? I think anyone who has seriously prayed, has at some point experienced this. Many people only pray when the bottom drops out of their lives; others pray daily, and throughout each day. Prayer is dialoging with God, which you can do at anytime, anywhere, silently in your mind as you go through your day.
Usually when God’s answer is silence, or “No,” we feel like He didn’t answer because we didn’t pray enough, or didn’t deserve His assistance. Of course, none of us really deserve God’s assistance. But thankfully, His attention to our prayers are not based on our worthiness.
For those of us who feel that God does not answer our prayers because we are not good enough, or spiritual enough, then what about the Apostle Paul? Surely God would instantly answer the prayers of Paul, who served God so sincerely and sacrificially. He was a spiritual giant. Yet Paul said he had a thorn in the flesh (a thorn was something that hindered his mobility or physical capabilities). Some think Paul’s thorn was reoccurring malaria, others think it was really bad eyesight. We don’t know what it was.
But this was Paul’s prayer and God’s answer to him, in 2 Corinthians 12:8–9 (NIV): “Three times I pleaded with the Lord to take it away from me. But He said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me.”
From these verses we learn three things: 1) God does not always do or give us what we request. Paul wanted God to take the thorn away; God did not do that. 2) God did answer Paul’s prayer by giving him sufficient grace, which empowered him to live a glorious life, in the midst of his infirmities and weakness. 3) Prayer changed the focus and perspective of Paul. Instead of seeing his thorn in the flesh as a detriment, he now saw it as a blessing that gave God the opportunity to demonstrate His mighty power. Therefore everything Paul did in his thorn-hindered body, was seen as the activity of Almighty God, since Paul was too weak to have done it himself. So Paul praised God for the thorn which kept him humble and weak, making it possible for anything good coming through his life to be attributed to God at work in and through him.
God’s grace is His gift to us. Philippians 2:13 (NIV) says: “For it is God who works in you to will and to act in order to fulfill His good purpose.” When a person turns to God to ask Him for forgiveness and for a new life in Christ, God and Jesus come to live within that person via the Holy Spirit (see John 14:23). We are saved by grace (the free gift of God), and then by God’s sufficient grace, our lives are changed to reveal the goodness of God. Without Jesus living within us, we do not have the power to continually take action to fulfill God’s good purpose in and through our lives. So God gives us Himself, via the Holy Spirit, to
cause us to want to do His will, and then gives us the power to so it. His grace was sufficient to work through Paul, even when Paul was weakened, and God can work through your life and mine as well.
God promised that His grace is sufficient for whatever we face. Sufficient means “more than enough.” He will make up for what you lack, if you let Him.
What have you prayed over and over for God to take out of your life? Maybe that thing is what makes you aware that you need God’s presence in your life to accomplish anything of significance. So if God does not remove it from your life, consider the other option, that it is a blessing by which God can demonstrate His sufficient power in and through your life.
Instead of downing yourself, let Christ lift you up. Instead of doubting yourself, put your trust in Christ who is the power of God, and is sufficient for anything you now, or ever will face. If you are a believer, God is personally living in you, and He says “My grace is sufficient for you.” Whatever you need, He has already given you. When you have Jesus, you have everything you need.
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.
