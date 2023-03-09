Ed Jordan

Ed Jordan

Have you ever prayed really hard for God to change your life’s circumstances, only to get silence as the response? I think anyone who has seriously prayed, has at some point experienced this. Many people only pray when the bottom drops out of their lives; others pray daily, and throughout each day. Prayer is dialoging with God, which you can do at anytime, anywhere, silently in your mind as you go through your day.

Usually when God’s answer is silence, or “No,” we feel like He didn’t answer because we didn’t pray enough, or didn’t deserve His assistance. Of course, none of us really deserve God’s assistance. But thankfully, His attention to our prayers are not based on our worthiness.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.