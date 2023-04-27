ed andersen

Idaho Fish and Game bowhunter education instructor Ed Andersen with his bull elk harvested in Idaho in 2012. Andersen has taught hundreds of new hunters over the last 20 years in Southeast Idaho.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Fish and Game

BLACKFOOT — Are you interested in archery hunting this fall? You may need bowhunter education, especially if you are new to archery hunting or wish to hunt in Idaho where an archery permit is required. Though online bowhunter education is always an option, here is your chance to take an in-person bowhunter education class in May.

Ed Andersen, one of Fish and Game’s seasoned volunteer instructors with over 50 years of archery experience, will teach a bowhunter education class at the Rose Ponds Archery Range on Archery Range Road, just north of Blackfoot. The class will run Tuesday through May 5 from 6 to 9 p.m., with a field day May 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. Cost of the class is $9.75.

