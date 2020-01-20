Continuing a tradition we started two years ago the Idaho Network 4 Mental Wellness collected socks this holiday season for the residents at State Hospital in Blackfoot.
Many residents at State Hospital South often wear only socks around the hospital that quickly get worn out. Again, “Just Serve” placed our holiday project on their web site which along with members of IN4MW resulted in over 270 pairs of socks to provide warmth and comfort. We are especially grateful to “Just Serve” for their web site and the support it garnered.
Ray, one of the employees at State Hospital South delivered the socks and had them distributed to the residents.
For your information those dealing with a family or friend with mental illness the IN4MW holds support meetings every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Life Inc. and peer support meetings every Thursday at 6 p.m. at Life Inc. 640 Pershing Ave. Anyone dealing with these health conditions are invited to attend.