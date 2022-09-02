The vegetable garden is growing, and I know it has been a good year for green beans. Home preservation time is here, and most days are spent canning, drying and freezing the bounteous harvest. As you reacquaint yourself with the dusty canners, jars and rings, here is a checklist to make sure your canning season continues to be food safe.
Pressure canners with dial gauges need to be checked yearly. Pressure canners with weighted gauges do not need to be checked. All canners used for low-acid foods (pH above 4.6), which is typically vegetables and meats, should have a well-fitting lid, handles and be free of cracks. A rubber gasket is required on dial gauge canners. Contact your local extension educator to evaluate the dial gauges.
Boiling water canners are large pots made of aluminum, porcelain-covered steel or stainless steel, with a rack that fits in the bottom and a snug lid for the top. This canner safely preserves acid foods (pH 4.6 or lower), which is typically fruits.
Canning jars are all made by the Mason Company, although many long-time canners will have Ball brand jars. Both brands provide heat-tempered glass, which can withstand the high heat and pressure in canners. Make sure the jar rims are free of chips. Find canning jars at grocery, hardware and big box stores. Be very cautious of purchasing canning jars and lids online, as many fraudulent companies started during the first year of the pandemic.
Canning lids are the metal flat circle placed on the top of the jar. Canning lids do have a shelf life of 18 months if “SureTight” is printed on the lid. Plan to purchase only what you will use during the canning season. Lids may not be reused.
Lastly, rings are part of the two-piece lid used for home canning. Make sure the rings are rust free and not dented.
Need a refresher lesson on canning foods safely at home? Contact your local Extension office to find a class near you. Have a safe and healthy food preservation season!
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.