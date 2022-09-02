The vegetable garden is growing, and I know it has been a good year for green beans. Home preservation time is here, and most days are spent canning, drying and freezing the bounteous harvest. As you reacquaint yourself with the dusty canners, jars and rings, here is a checklist to make sure your canning season continues to be food safe.

Pressure canners with dial gauges need to be checked yearly. Pressure canners with weighted gauges do not need to be checked. All canners used for low-acid foods (pH above 4.6), which is typically vegetables and meats, should have a well-fitting lid, handles and be free of cracks. A rubber gasket is required on dial gauge canners. Contact your local extension educator to evaluate the dial gauges.