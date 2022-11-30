IDAHO FALLS — Students in the Idaho Falls Symphony Youth Orchestra and Preparatory String Orchestra programs will perform Thursday 7:30 p.m. in the Idaho Falls Civic Center for the Performing Arts, 501 S. Holmes Ave. Thanks to generous sponsorships, this year the youth orchestra concerts are free and open to the public. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for general admission seating.
The IFS Youth Orchestra conducted by Music Director Christine Hutchings will perform an inspiring program of live symphonic music. Audience-favorite “Fantasia on Greensleeves” showcases the group’s impressive strings in the sweeping arrangement by Ralph Vaughn Williams, and virtuosity with a Spanish flair takes center stage during “Capriccio Espagnol.” The concert also includes new music by living composer Soon Hee Newbold; her energetic “Alpha and Omega” will showcase the brilliant sounds of the IFSYO percussion and brass sections.
Featured in the concert will be the students of the IFS Preparatory String Orchestra and their mentors, a wonderful ensemble of nearly 40 students conducted by Annalee Kelly. The festive music of Leroy Anderson’s “Sleigh Ride” will have families tapping their toes, and the students will perform the "G Major Symphony" of Joseph Bologne, the often-overlooked "Chevalier de Saint-Georges" from the era of Mozart.
More information about the Idaho Falls Symphony Youth Orchestra and Preparatory String Orchestra can be found in the education and community section of the website, www.ifsymphony.org.
This concert is made possible by generous support from Carrie and Christian Shull, Carol Ormond, Lucy Bean, the Maeck Family Foundation, Idaho National Laboratory, Arts Idaho and the Idaho Environmental Coalition.
