IDAHO FALLS — On Aug. 31, shortly before midnight, Idaho Falls Police officers made a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of 8th Street and Lee Avenue after the officer recognized the driver and confirmed that he was driving on a suspended license.
An officer approached the passenger side of the vehicle and observed a baggie of marijuana visible sticking out of the passenger’s pocket. The officer asked the passenger, identified as Tony Sallings, to step out of the vehicle and conducted a search of his person.
Officers located 54.2 grams of methamphetamine, and 98 hydrocodone pills, two baggies of marijuana with a total weight of 3.75 grams and drug paraphernalia on Salling’s person. Sallings admitted that he did not have a prescription for the hydrocodone pills.
Tony Sallings, a 51-year-old male Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for felony drug trafficking in methamphetamine, felony possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone), and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.