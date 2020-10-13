SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The Ifft Foundation Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation has selected five grant requests totaling nearly $49,000 for projects that will provide landscaping, beautification and public recreation in Southeast Idaho.
Grant recipients are:
— Bannock County Historical Society, Inc. — $10,000 to create an attractive, drought-tolerant outdoor exhibit of native and heritage variety plants in front of the museum, and create a walking brochure to describe the plants and any food or medicinal uses.
— City of Pocatello — Parks and Recreation Department and Portneuf Valley Pride — $20,000 to revamp the current Welcome to Pocatello entrance signs along I-15.
— City of Pocatello Science & Environment Division — $10,000 to restore a missing link of community space along the Portneuf Greenway on South Arthur between Benton and Halliday streets.
— City of Pocatello — $8,500 to commission the creation of origami art exhibits and a supportive interpretive kiosk for display in the airport terminal.
— Portneuf Greenway Foundation, Inc. — $200 for a dog station at the Red Hill Trailhead.
Nick Ifft was the publisher of the Idaho State Journal newspaper from 1966 until 1984. He and his wife Sara Ifft established a family foundation in 1984 to provide grants to benefit projects in Southeastern Idaho and the greater Pocatello area. The Ifft Foundation was moved to the Idaho Community Foundation in 2001. Nick died in 2003 and Sara passed away in 2017.