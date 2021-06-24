BOISE — The Idaho Department of Correction is seeking two South Idaho Correctional Institution residents who have walked away from their job site in the community.
Samuel Juarez Jr., IDOC No. 138828, and Dravyn Russell Isenhower, IDOC No. 129943, were last seen at 8:30 a.m. in the 14,000-block of Sunnyslope Road near Marsing. They were driving a 1999 black Pontiac Sunfire. Clothing that belonged to the men was found on Lowell Road near Highway 55.
Juarez, 20, is Hispanic with black hair, brown eyes and a light brown complexion. He is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds. His record includes convictions for grand theft by possession in Minidoka County and attempting to elude a peace officer and receiving/transferring stolen vehicles in Twin Falls County. He was to be eligible for parole on Nov. 5, 2022. His sentence was scheduled to be discharged on Nov. 4, 2025.
Isenhower, 25, is white with brown hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 140 pounds. His record includes convictions in Twin Falls County for possession of a controlled substance and eluding a peace officer. He was to be eligible for parole on Nov. 20, 2023. His sentence was scheduled to be discharged on June 5, 2027.
Anyone with information about the men’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.