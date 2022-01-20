The Wild & Scenic Film Festival comes virtually to Idaho on Friday. Join the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club as they host Idaho’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival to kickstart and inspire another year of conservation history in Idaho. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival is a collection of 15 conservation-inspired films now in its 18th year. Wild & Scenic focuses on films that speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet. The Wild & Scenic Film Festival was started by the watershed advocacy group, the South Yuba River Citizens League in 2003. The festival’s namesake is in celebration of SYRCL’s landmark victory to receive Wild & Scenic status for 39 miles of the South Yuba River in 1999.
The Idaho version of the film festival is a chance for the state’s conservation community to share in and learn about the visionary success of the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club, including our advocacy for a 100% clean energy future in Idaho, for more cycling and pedestrian pathways in the Treasure Valley and for protecting wild places, like the restoration of the Lower Snake River in an effort to recover Idaho’s dwindling wild salmon and steelhead population.
The festival is helping to build a network of grassroots advocates connected by a common goal of using film to inspire activism and has traditionally taken place in Boise and Moscow with the help of partners and sponsors. This year, we are excited to offer the festival to the entire state of Idaho in a virtual space. The festival is a natural extension of the Idaho chapter’s work to inspire people to act and advocate on behalf of the environment.
A recording of the film festival will be made available from Saturday to Tuesday.