The Idaho Wednesday’s Child Program is an adoption program for special needs children. Many of these children are from environments marked by abuse, neglect, abandonment or substance abuse and are now in the foster care system. While they have already faced difficult challenges in their young lives, they are ready for a permanent family who will give them a chance to learn, play and grow in a nurturing environment.
This program is ideal for those willing to provide a safe, loving environment for children who have suffered from abuse or neglect. Nearly any person or couple older than the age of 25 that has a strong desire to provide a forever home to a child can apply to become an adoptive parent. Visit idahowednesdayschild.org for more information.
Let me introduce you to Austin, one amazing young man. Austin’s permanency team is searching for a caring and very committed single dad or two-parent family of any age to make Austin’s wish for a forever home come true. Austin would thrive in a family with a Dad who is truly hands-on and engaged in day to day parenting, one who will spend time with him participating in outdoor activities, such as swimming and camping. An ideal fit for Austin would be a home where he would be the only child or the youngest child in the family. Austin would love to be part of a family that lives in the country or on a farm, as he is great with animals and loves riding horses. Austin’s permanency team describes him as kind and caring and states that one of his best attributes is that he doesn’t “keep score” in relationships. This bright and curious boy would like a Christian family, as his faith is very important to him.
If you are someone who values starting every day with a clean slate and believes you possess the qualities to be the parent who can love and guide this intelligent, loyal and resilient young man as he becomes everything he is capable of being, please visit www.idahowednesdayschild to inquire about Austin today.