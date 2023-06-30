POCATELLO — The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking feedback on the just-released draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program. The 2024-2030 ITIP outlines the state's transportation priorities and guides investment decisions for the next seven years. ITD encourages everyone to review the draft and provide comments from July 1-31.
Transportation projects included in the draft ITIP range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail. Projects are located throughout Idaho’s 44 counties and involve all modes of transportation. Project selection is determined through technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.
To review the complete draft plan, visit itd.idaho.gov/funding to view an interactive map that allows users to learn about projects in their local area as well as submit a comment through the portal.
Important to Southeast Idaho is the replacement of a series of I-15 bridges in Inkom including the west Inkom interchange, Main Street bridges and bridges over the Union Pacific Railroad. In addition, the Rapid Creek bridge on the Inkom business loop is slated for replacement.
Another project of importance for Southeast Idaho is a pavement fix on I-15 between the Blackfoot Interchange and the Rose Road Interchange.
Paper copies of the ITIP will be provided upon request by contacting the Idaho Transportation Department at 208-334-8119.
All comments will be reviewed and incorporated into the ITIP where appropriate. Responses will be sent in September once the comment period has ended.
After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board in September, the ITIP will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency in October. Once finalized, ITD staff across the state will begin scoping new projects.
Public input is crucial in ensuring that the ITIP reflects the needs and desires of Idaho's communities.
