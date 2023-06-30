Inkom road

POCATELLO — The Idaho Transportation Department is seeking feedback on the just-released draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program. The 2024-2030 ITIP outlines the state's transportation priorities and guides investment decisions for the next seven years. ITD encourages everyone to review the draft and provide comments from July 1-31.

Transportation projects included in the draft ITIP range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail. Projects are located throughout Idaho’s 44 counties and involve all modes of transportation. Project selection is determined through technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.

