Are you a huge soccer fan? If the answer is a resounding “yes,” then Brenton may be just the right match for your family. Though thoughts of soccer occupy much of his time, Brenton has a long list of other favorite activities and interests, including water sports, jumping on the trampoline, summer camp, board games like Risk and USA Maps, watching action and comedy movies and listening to Christian rock music. His favorite subjects in school are history and math and he loves to read.
Brenton’s Christian faith is a very important part of his life, and he wants to ensure that he is adopted by a family who shares similar beliefs and values. Brenton currently attends the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and hopes to one day become a missionary. Brenton is adventurous, funny, optimistic and endearing and wants prospective adoptive families to know that he enjoys helping other people by being kind and that he enjoys fulfilling his responsibilities as a member of a family. Brenton dreams of having a committed family who will help him with homework, watch movies together, play games as a family and spend time reading scriptures and praying together.
One day, Brenton hopes to attend Boise Bible College and study to be a missionary while he also continues to perfect his soccer skills so that he might reach his goal of playing professionally. A great fit for Brenton would be a home where he might be an only child or a family with same-aged or older siblings. If you are ready for adventure, laughter and a lifetime commitment with this resilient young man, please inquire about Brenton today.
The Idaho Wednesday’s Child Program is an adoption program for special needs children. Many of these children are from environments marked by abuse, neglect, abandonment or substance abuse and are now in the foster care system. While they have already faced difficult challenges in their young lives, they are ready for a permanent family who will give them a chance to learn, play and grow in a nurturing environment.
This program is ideal for those willing to provide a safe, loving environment for children who have suffered from abuse or neglect. Nearly any person or couple over the age of 25 that has a strong desire to provide a forever home to a child can apply to become an adoptive parent. Visit idahowednesdayschild.org for more information.