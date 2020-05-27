The Idaho Wednesday’s Child Program is an adoption program for special needs children. Many of these children are from environments marked by abuse, neglect, abandonment or substance abuse and are now in the foster care system. While they have already faced difficult challenges in their young lives, they are ready for a permanent family who will give them a chance to learn, play and grow in a nurturing environment.
This program is ideal for those willing to provide a safe, loving environment for children who have suffered from abuse or neglect. Nearly any person or couple over the age of 25 that has a strong desire to provide a forever home to a child can apply to become an adoptive parent. Visit idahowednesdayschild.org for more information.
Shelby is an animal lover through and through. Having grown up as a country girl surrounded by animals, this spunky girl is right at home riding a horse and playing with the bunnies, pigs and cows. Shelby dreams of a home on a farm or at least in the country, but would be content to be in town as well, as long as her new family is adventurous and values providing her with opportunities to be involved in activities and to try new things. Shelby describes herself as “a handful” but in a good way. She wants to ride four-wheelers and dirt bikes and would love to learn to barrel race in a rodeo. Like most teenagers, music is important to her and she loves to listen to anything from country, to hip-hop to heavy metal music. Shelby enjoys camping, swimming, tanning and board games and is looking forward to making new holiday traditions together with her new family. Her favorite subjects in school are science and biology and she can’t wait to get to the section where they get to dissect something. She one day hopes to go to college and become a veterinarian so that she can be surrounded every day by the animals she loves so much.
Shelby’s team is searching for a family with both a mom and a dad where she can be either the only child or the youngest child in the home. Shelby needs parents who are trauma informed and can help her heal from her significant grief and loss. Parents who are active, fun and forgiving but can also set clear boundaries and expectations for her would be an amazing fit. Shelby has important family connections in the Eastern Idaho area that she hopes can continue to be nurtured. Her team would ideally love to find an adoptive family in that area but is open to inquiries from other prospective families around the state of Idaho as well. Shelby is a beautiful girl inside and out and has so much to offer the right family.
If you feel that you can offer this resilient girl the love and acceptance she deserves, please inquire about Shelby today at www.idahowednesdayschild.org.