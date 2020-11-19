POCATELLO — The residents of the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello have been without a loving hug from their family and friends for most of this year. Let's show them some love and brighten up their lives by creating a winter wonderland outside their windows on the grounds of the Home.
The Idaho State Veterans Home is looking for community partners and volunteer groups to adopt and decorate a tree on the grounds of the Veterans Home, located at 1957 Alvin Ricken Drive in Pocatello. Please use LED lights for the trees. Masks are required on the premises.
The display will be set up Dec. 6 and taken down Jan. 5.
We invite the public to drive through the decorated grounds from 5:30 to 8 p.m. through Dec. 7-Jan. 4.
If you would like an opportunity to give back to America's heroes during this holiday season by adopting a tree, contact Carrie Leavitt at carrie.leavitt@veterans.idaho.gov.