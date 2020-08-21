POCATELLO — Idaho State Veterans Home – Pocatello (ISVH-P) has been recognized as a 2020 recipient of the Silver Commitment to Quality Award for its commitment to improving the lives of residents through quality care. The award is the second of three distinctions possible through the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living National Quality Award Program. The program honors association members across the country that have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care in long term and post-acute care for seniors and persons with disabilities. The Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello was the only facility in the state to receive this prestigious award.
“I wish to congratulate and thank my amazing team, achieving AHCA’s Silver Quality Award this year would be impossible without their tireless work and dedication,” said Josiah Dahlstrom, administrator of ISVH-P. “We have done amazing things over the past few years and this award program has allowed us to showcase this greatness in a way that is better recognized in the health care community.”
The National Quality Award Program, established by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, is based on the core values and criteria of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program, which also serves as the foundation for the metric-based AHCA/NCAL Quality Initiative. The Baldrige framework helps organizations among different business sectors improve organizational effectiveness and achieve strategy-driven performance.
“We now have two of our three state veterans homes rated at the silver level,” said Chief Administrator Marv Hagedorn. “I’m very proud of the ... team from top to bottom. Our veterans deserve nothing less than the best we can give them, as they gave their best for us.”
“This is simply fantastic news and so very justified,” added Tracy Schaner, deputy chief administrator of the Idaho Division of Veterans Services. “Each and every day provides for new opportunities to enhance the quality of services and well-being of our veterans and their families, and this is another good reminder of the dedication our team has to providing superior care to our American heroes.”
The award program has three levels: Bronze, Silver and Gold. At the Silver Award level, applicants continue to learn and develop effective approaches that help improve performance and health care outcomes. The Silver criteria, based on the Baldrige Excellence Framework, provide applicants with a thorough assessment of how their organization works, its effectiveness and tools for improvement in their approaches. The Silver level gives a clear pathway for recipients moving to the highest honor of recognition, the Gold Excellence in Quality Award. As a recipient of the Silver Commitment to Quality Award, Idaho State Veterans Home – Pocatello may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving performance levels that meet the Gold Achievement in Quality Award criteria.