POCATELLO — To celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, Idaho State University will host a week of virtual events from Oct. 12 to 15, including talks, workshops, film screenings and Q&As.
The events will be held over Zoom and Facebook Live and revolve around the theme “Celebrating Community and Neighbors: Building Relations with Shoshone-Bannock Tribes and Pocatello.” To register to attend and learn more about the schedule of events, please visit isu.edu/ipd.
“This week of virtual events is a chance for our campus community to come together to actively honor the indigenous people that help make this community and our nation great,” said ISU President Kevin Satterlee, “to remember the history of indigenous people, to honor their culture, and, very importantly, to open ourselves to the process of learning about the current context of indigenous peoples here in Idaho and all around the world so that these conversations can become productive dialogues about how we can learn from history and build a more just and respectful future.”
Indigenous Peoples Day is a collaborative event between Idaho State University and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. This year’s week of events mark Idaho State’s second Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.
The events explore the history, culture and experiences of indigenous people in areas such as sports, academics and activism. Each day is centered around a theme: “Land,” “Education,” “Health,” and “Expression.”
A virtual poster session, with submissions from area high school students and ISU students, faculty and staff, will also be available at isu.edu/ipd.
Registration will be open until Oct. 10 at 11:59 p.m. Facebook live streams will be available at facebook.com/IdahoStateUniversityNASS.
Scheduled events include:
Monday, Oct. 12:
11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: “Reservation History and the City of Pocatello” by Yvette Tuell
1:30 - 3 p.m.: Workshop for Faculty and Staff: Indigenizing Pedagogies and Inclusive Teaching Strategies
6 -7 p.m.: Film: “What Was Ours”
7 - 8 p.m.: Q&A with Jordan Dresser (Northern Arapaho), Film Co-Producer
Tuesday, Oct. 13:
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.: "Living in Two Worlds" by Tyson Shay, ISU Shoshone-Bannock student
11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: “History and Literature of Native American Boarding Schools” by Amanda Zink, Associate Professor of English
6 - 7 p.m.: Film: “Navajo Math Circles”
7 - 8 p.m.: Q&A with George Paul Csicsery, Film Director
Wednesday, Oct. 14:
11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: COVID-19 Connected Human Communities: Tribal Health Authorities
6 - 7 p.m.: Film: “Growing Native — Northwest: Coast Salish”
7 - 8 p.m.: Q&A with Shirley Sneve (Sicangu Lakota), Film Producer
Thursday, Oct. 15:
10 a.m. - 11 a.m.: "Indigenous Activism at Alcatraz" by Dr. LaNada War Jack, alumnus and author
11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Native American Sports/Athletics Panel
1:30 - 2:30 p.m.: Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Museum Tour — Language and Cultural Preservation
6 - 7 p.m.: Film: “Growing Native — Oklahoma: Red People”
7 - 8 p.m.: Q&A with Charles “Boots” Kennedye (Kiowa), Film Producer