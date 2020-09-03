ROCKLAND — Idaho State University will host an open house at Rockland High School on Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening of its distance learning classroom.
The classroom, outfitted with innovative technology and sponsored by Direct Communications, will allow Rockland students to enroll in courses taught on the ISU campus. The technology will provide a more engaging learning environment as high school students earn college credits.
“Students can participate in college courses from college professors, with other college students, right from their own distance learning classroom,” said Holly Kartchner, director of outreach and retention at ISU’s College of Arts and Letters. “Now, education is even more accessible to students at rural high schools.”
Rockland students have already begun taking classes inside the classroom, but the public can view its video conferencing technology for the first time on Tuesday at 4 p.m. A video of the event will be available afterward at facebook.com/ISUArtsLetters.
High school students who live near ISU have been able to enroll in on-campus dual enrollment courses since 2017. But that opportunity hasn’t been available to students in more rural communities — until now.
ISU has partnered with Rockland-based Direct Communications to provide Southeast Idaho high schools with the technology and internet access they need to facilitate remote, real-time learning. Students can now interact with their instructor during class, engage in more active discussions and experience college-level education firsthand.
“We are proud to team up with Rockland School and Idaho State University in order to help provide the technology necessary to open the door for opportunities for these students to achieve their educational dreams,” said KaLee Ralphs, marketing manager for Direct Communications. “For many residents of the Rockland Valley, a college education seems like a pipe dream. With access to the best technology available, students will get a head start on their college education and one step closer to achieving their professional goals.”