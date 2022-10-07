POCATELLO — Idaho State University will celebrate Homecoming 2022 Oct. 10 through 15 with a variety of traditional events, from a Homecoming bonfire to the annual parade and football game.
All are welcome to join the festivities with the Bengal community. For a full list of activities for students and alumni, visit isu.edu/homecoming. Here are a few highlights:
Wednesday, Oct. 12
March Through the Arch, 5:30 p.m., Swanson Arch: One of the University’s most cherished traditions is the New Student March through the Arch. Faculty, staff, current students, alumni and community members are encouraged to gather on the south side of Swanson Arch to cheer on our new Bengals as they walk symbolically through the arch.
Homecoming Bengal Bonfire, 7 to 10 p.m. Holt Arena: Join Idaho State students as they get pumped up and ready for Saturday’s football game with a bonfire and fun.
Friday, Oct. 14
President’s Recognition Dinner, 7 p.m. (reception at 6 p.m.), Pond Student Union Ballroom: The ISU Alumni Association invites all to help honor and celebrate our 2022 homecoming award recipients at the President’s Recognition Dinner. Cost to attend is $65 per person. Reservations are required. Visit isu.edu/alumni for more information.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Homecoming Parade, 9 a.m., First and Center Street to Reed Gymnasium: Watch parade entries celebrating Idaho State University and the community. For more information and a parade map, visit isu.edu/homecoming.
Football game, 1 p.m. Holt Arena: The Bengals will take on Cal-Poly at 1 p.m., Holt Arena. For more information or tickets, visit isubengals.com.
