Marisol poster

Marisol opens Oct. 7. 

 Courtesy of ISU

POCATELLO — Idaho State University’s School of Performing Arts will present “Marisol” on Oct. 7, 8, 13, 14 and 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre in the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center.

Written by José Rivera, “Marisol” follows the story of Marisol Perez, a young Latina businesswoman living in the Bronx. Everything changes when her guardian angel announces the commencement of celestial warfare. Now living in a world without angels, Marisol struggles to keep herself grounded in an unrecognizable dystopian disaster. This show includes a lot of strong language, intense violence and adult themes. Children are not advised.