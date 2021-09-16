Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
POCATELLO — One month after the public launch of the Idaho State University Scholarship Campaign, ISU Bengals have raised $13.25 million, more than half of the campaign’s $20 million, two-year goal.
More than 5,000 individual supporters have given to the campaign, helping to offer students the opportunity to grow and become successful contributors to our communities, state and nation.
ISU alumni Susan and Gary Campbell are participating in the campaign because they view education as an investment, not an expense.
“Idaho State offered numerous classroom and extracurricular opportunities for us to experience, learn, practice, be encouraged and grow personally, and have the tools necessary to have successful professional careers,” they said. “Our endowments are intended to help provide similar opportunities for ISU students to optimize their personal lives and careers (and) then, as alums, to continue paying it forward.”
Story continues below video
Javier Martinez said he gave to the campaign to give back and honor those who helped him.
“Receiving a scholarship made my education possible. I am very grateful to those who have donated to scholarship funds or created their own for students like myself. That’s why I’ve chosen to donate to the campaign,” he said.
You can join with other Bengals to build a bright future for students by donating to the ISU Scholarship Campaign at isu.edu/scholarshipcampaign.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.