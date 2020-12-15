POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center and Portneuf Air Rescue have partnered with Idaho State University’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training to sponsor their third Emergency Medicine Conference on April 30 through May 1.
“Time Sensitive Emergencies: Assessment, Triage, Treatment, Transport” will focus on the imperative moments when providing emergency care.
EMTs, paramedics, first responders, emergency physicians, nurses and other direct care workers are encouraged to come, as up-to-date information on a wide variety of emergency medicine topics will be discussed.
Presenters for this year’s conference were selected based on their expertise in their area of practice and their ability to convey current, evidence-based, practical information on their area of emergency medicine.
The keynote speaker will be Eric Bauer, MBA, Flight paramedic Certification, Certified Critical Care Paramedic, Certified in Neonatal Pediatric Transport, Emergency Medical Technician — Paramedic, and the founder and lead educator of FlightBridgeED, LLC — a leader in critical care education in air medical and prehospital environments.
Other topics to be discussed include adult and pediatric respiratory emergencies, imminent delivery and resuscitation, cadaver lab demonstrations, 100 deadliest days and rural trauma, among others. There will also be a panel discussion on controversies in emergency care.
The Emergency Medicine Conference will be held in the ISU Pond Student Union Building. Registration is $20 and will open on March 15.
To register, visit cetrain.isu.edu/emc or call 208-282-3372.
ISU continues to monitor the COVID-19 outbreak, keeping the safety and well-being of all as a top priority. As a result, scheduled events may have to be canceled or moved to an online format. Attendees will be notified of any changes or alterations to the schedule.